Ben Simmons Makes Honest Comments Before Nets-76ers Game
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will play the 76ers in Philadelphia.
Before the game, Brian Lewis of The New York Post relayed quotes from Ben Simmons.
The three-time NBA All-Star spent the first five and a half years of his career with the 76ers.
Via Lewis: "Ben Simmons on boos from #76ers fans: "Yeah I also love that too. I love being in arenas where it's loud and people are booing and all that stuff. So it comes with the game. It's a part of it. And I love it." #Nets #NBA #Sixers"
Simmons is currently averaging 5.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest while shooting 56.6% from the field in his first 11 games of the season.
The Nets are eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 6-9 record.
They most recently beat the Charlotte Hornets (at home in Brooklyn) by a score of 116-115.
Simmons had one of his best game of the season with ten points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block while shooting 5/7 from the field in 26 minutes of playing time.
While he is no longer the borderline superstar that he once was, Simmons can be a solid role player when he's healthy (and on the floor).
The former LSU star in his ninth NBA season (and seventh playing).
The 76ers enter the evening as the worst team in the NBA.
They are the 15th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 2-12 record in 14 games.