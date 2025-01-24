Ben Simmons Makes Honest Kevin Durant Statement
Ben Simmons is currently in his fourth season with the Brooklyn Nets organization.
At the beginning of his tenure with Brooklyn, Simmons was teammates with Kevin Durant (who was traded to the Phoenix Suns in 2023).
In a recent interview with The Young Man and The Three, Simmons spoke highly of his former teammate.
Simmons: "KD expects guys to play hard. You might not hit every shot, you might not play your best game but he wants you to play hard. We saw it when we played them in Phoenix. When we beat them, he wanted his teammates to play hard and I could see it in him... He's a competitor, he wants to win. That's just how he is."
On November 27, the Nets beat the Suns (in Phoenix) by a score of 127-111.
Simmons finished with 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 7/8 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
Via ESPN Australia & NZ on November 27: "Ben Simmons was HOOPING today!
The Nets take down the Suns for their third straight win and Ben flirts with a triple-double on elite efficiency
14 PTS | 9 REB | 8 AST | 87.5% FG"
Durant finished the loss with 30 points, eight rebounds, two assists and three blocks while shooting 10/18 from the field and 3/6 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
The Suns were able to get their revenge when they beat the Nets (in Brooklyn on January 22) by a score of 108-84.
However, Simmons did not play in the game.
Simmons and Durant went 20-10 in the 30 games they played together as teammates on the Nets.