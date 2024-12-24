Ben Simmons Makes No-Look Pass In Nets-Heat Game
On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are in Florida playing the Miami Heat.
During the first half, Ben Simmons made an excellent no-look pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Nets: "BEN10 NO LOOK DIME 🔥"
Simmons had four points, one rebound, eight assists and one steal while shooting 1/2 from the feild in his first 16 minutes of playing time.
Via Erik Slater of ClutchPoints: "This is one of the better offensive halves I've seen from Ben Simmons this season.
Has only four points on two shot attempts, but he's continued to get deep in the paint and create for others. His decision-making on passes has been outstanding.
Seven assists and zero turnovers."
Simmons came into play with averages of 6.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest while shooting 57.7% from the field in his first 22 games.
The three-time NBA All-Star has already played in more games than he did last season (15).
Via NetsDaily: "Ben Simmons has 8 assists at half. Career high is 17."
The Nets are the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 11-17 record in 28 games.
They have won three of their previous ten games.
Following the Heat, the Nets will travel to Wisconsin for a showdown with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
As for the Heat, they came into the matchup with Brooklyn as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-13 record in 26 games.