Ben Simmons' Move On Alex Caruso Went Viral In Thunder-Clippers Game
On Sunday night, the LA Clippers hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder in California.
During the game, Ben Simmons pulled off a move on Alex Caruso that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The NBA: "The Clippers bench was LOVING the Ben Simmons bucket 😤😤"
Simmons finished his night with eight points and seven rebounds while shooting 4/5 from the field in 15 minutes of playing time.
Many people reacted to his highlight.
Overtime: "Nah Ben Simmons acting different now"
@shanexHCM: "Harden brings the best out of all his teammates."
@Willythedobe: "He actually shot the ball that’s the big shocker"
@casualtakeking: "This more like it.
Nasty Euro move on Caruso by Ben Simmons"
The Clippers lost to the Thunder by a score of 103-101.
With the loss, they dropped to 40-31 in 71 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.
Over their last ten games, the Clippers have gone 8-2.
At home, they are 25-11 in 36 games.
Via Bill Simmons: "Went to an awesome Clips/Thunder game tonight. I gotta say… Kawhi looks terrific in person. It’s kind of shocking. The Clippers need to be taken seriously as a playoff spoiler if he’s healthy. They’re good."
Following the Thunder, the Clippers will play their next game on Wednesday night when they visit the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU.
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers over nine years.