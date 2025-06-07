Ben Simmons NBA Future Remains Unclear
Ben Simmons spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers.
The three-time NBA All-Star averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field in 51 games.
This summer, Simmons (who finished the year with LA) will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the latest about Simmons.
Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "The returns of Amir Coffey, depending on his free agent market, and Ben Simmons are also not certain."
Simmons did not put up big numbers for LA, but he was a productive role player (who played solid defense).
Via The LA Clippers (on April 11): "SOARIN' OVER CALIFORNIA
✈️ BEN SIMMONS ↗️ DERRICK JONES JR."
The 28-year-old also had several productive games for the Nets.
Via StatMuse on January 11: "Ben Simmons tonight:
11 AST
9 REB
5 PTS
Nets are 3-1 when Simmons has a 5/5/10 game."
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.
He had the best run of his nine-year career with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Via Ballislife.com (on June 23, 2023): "7 years ago today
The 76ers selected Ben Simmons with the No. 1 pick. He won Rookie Of The Year in 2018, All-Star in 2019, All-Defensive First Team & All-NBA in 2020."
While Simmons will likely never return to the All-Star Game, he can still be an important bench player on a good team.
His free agency will be worth watching the summer.