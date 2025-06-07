Fastbreak

Ben Simmons NBA Future Remains Unclear

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the latest on LA Clippers free agent Ben Simmons.

Ben Stinar

Jan 20, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) hug after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Jan 20, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) and Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) hug after their game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Ben Simmons spent the 2024-25 season playing for the Brooklyn Nets and LA Clippers.

The three-time NBA All-Star averaged 5.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest while shooting 52.0% from the field in 51 games.

Ben Simmons
Apr 5, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) looks on during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This summer, Simmons (who finished the year with LA) will be a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported the latest about Simmons.

Via Scotto's article on HoopsHype: "The returns of Amir Coffey, depending on his free agent market, and Ben Simmons are also not certain."

Simmons did not put up big numbers for LA, but he was a productive role player (who played solid defense).

Via The LA Clippers (on April 11): "SOARIN' OVER CALIFORNIA

✈️ BEN SIMMONS ↗️ DERRICK JONES JR."

The 28-year-old also had several productive games for the Nets.

Via StatMuse on January 11: "Ben Simmons tonight:

11 AST
9 REB
5 PTS

Nets are 3-1 when Simmons has a 5/5/10 game."

Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

He had the best run of his nine-year career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Via Ballislife.com (on June 23, 2023): "7 years ago today
The 76ers selected Ben Simmons with the No. 1 pick. He won Rookie Of The Year in 2018, All-Star in 2019, All-Defensive First Team & All-NBA in 2020."

While Simmons will likely never return to the All-Star Game, he can still be an important bench player on a good team.

His free agency will be worth watching the summer.

Ben Simmons
Feb 23, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; LA Clippers guard Ben Simmons (25) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar covers basketball for ''Ball Around on SI'' and ''Fastbreak on SI'' and other Hilltop30 Media Group sites on the Sports Illustrated network.