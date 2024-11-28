Ben Simmons Nearly Made NBA History In Nets-Suns Game
On Wednesday evening, Ben Simmons had his best game of the 2024-25 season.
The former LSU star put up 14 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and one steal while shooting 7/8 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.
In addition, he helped the Nets beat the Phoenix Suns (in Arizona) by a score of 127-117.
Via ESPN Australia & NZ: "Ben Simmons was HOOPING today!
The Nets take down the Suns for their third straight win and Ben flirts with a triple-double on elite efficiency
14 PTS | 9 REB | 8 AST | 87.5% FG"
At one point, Simmons was among the most talented All-Stars in the NBA.
He has 33 career triple-doubles, so he came just one rebound and two assists shy of moving ahead of Hall of Famer Bob Cousy for sole possession of 14th on the all-time (triple-doubles) list.
If Simmons is able to pass Cousy this season, the next player for him to move ahead of would be Fat Lever (43).
Simmons is in his third season playing for the Nets.
While he is not an All-Star anymore, the 28-year-old is averaging an intriguing 5.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest while shooting 58.8% from the field in 14 games.
With the victory, the Nets improved to 9-10 in their first 19 games, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have won three straight games.
Following the Suns, the Nets will return home to host the Orlando Magic on Friday.