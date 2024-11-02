Ben Simmons' No-Look Pass Went Viral In Bulls-Nets Game
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are playing the Chicago Bulls at Barclays Center in New York.
During the second half, Ben Simmons made an excellent pass that got a lot of views on social media.
Simmons had eight points, six rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 4/5 from the field in 22 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "A sweet NO-LOOK shuffle pass 👀👀
Ben Simmons up to 7 AST for Brooklyn on NBA League Pass!"
While Simmons has never been an elite scorer, he has always been one of the best passers in the NBA.
He came into the night with averages of 5.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest while shooting 58.8% from the field in his first four games.
The Nets are 2-3 in their first five games of the new season.
Despite being expected to be among the worst teams in the league, the Nets have been surprisingly competitive to start the year.
They most recently defeated Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies by a score of 119-106.
Simmons finished with eight points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal while shooting 4/5 from the field in 25 minutes.
Following the Bulls, the Nets will remain in Brooklyn to host the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon.
Simmons is in his fourth season with the franchise.
Last season, they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record, so they missed the NBA playoffs for the first time in four years.