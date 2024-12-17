Ben Simmons' No-Look Pass Went Viral In Cavs-Nets Game
On Monday night, the Brooklyn Nets are playing the Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center in New York.
The Nets just recently traded Dennis Schroder to the Golden State Warriors, which will make way for the ball to be in the hands of Ben Simmons (even more).
During the first half, Simmons made a no-look pass to Cam Johnson (who nailed the three).
Simmons had eight points, two rebounds, five assist and one steal while shooting 3/4 from the field in his first 21 minutes of playing time.
Via The NBA: "Dunks & dimes… Ben Simmons making plays happen in Brooklyn!"
The three-time NBA All-Star entered the evening with averages of 5.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest while shooting 59.7% from the field in 19 games.
Many fans reacted to his highlights (the dunk and pass) on Instagram.
@llcoolh_rs: "If I’m the lakers I try to get Ben and Cam johnson"
@1kterry___: "Why is that so hard to do every game for him"