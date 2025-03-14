Ben Simmons' Official Injury Status For Clippers-Hawks Game
On Friday night, the LA Clippers will be in Georgia to play the Atlanta Hawks.
For the game, the Clippers could remain without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons is on the injury report.
The former LSU star has missed each of the previous seven games, so this would be his eighth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (injury management) questionable for Friday."
Simmons is averaging 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 58.3% from the field in five games for LA.
He signed with the Clippers in the middle of the season.
Via Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints (on Thursday): "Norman Powell’s re-evaluation update will likely be out when the Clippers get back from their road trip.
Ben Simmons didn’t travel with the team to start the trip, but has a chance to play tomorrow vs. the Hawks. Simmons had been progressing since taking a hit to the left knee on February 28th and suffering a bit of stiffness and inflammation."
The Clippers come into the night as the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 36-30 record in 66 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following the Hawks, the Clippers will return home to host the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday night.
As for the Hawks, they are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-34 record in 66 games.
They are in the middle of a four-game winning streak.