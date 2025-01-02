Ben Simmons' Official Injury Status For Nets-Bucks Game
On Thursday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will play the Milwaukee Bucks in Wisconsin.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons has been ruled out.
Simmons is averaging 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 26 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (injury management) ruled out Thursday."
The Nets are coming off a 130-113 loss to the Toronto Raptors (in Canada).
Simmons finished the loss with two points, two rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 1/6 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
The Nets enter play as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 12-21 record in 33 games.
They are in the middle of a three-game losing streak (and are 2-8 over their last ten).
Following Thursday's matchup with the Bucks, the Nets will play their next game on Saturday against Paul George and the Philadelphia 76ers (in Brooklyn).
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one year at LSU.
The three-time NBA All-Star has been with the Nets organization for part of four seasons.
As for the Bucks, they have turned their season around after a slow start.
They are the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-14 record in 31 games.
Following the Nets, the Bucks will play their next game on Saturday when they remain in Milwaukee to host Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers.