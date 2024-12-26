Ben Simmons' Official Injury Status For Nets-Bucks Game
On Thursday night, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Wisconsin to play the Milwaukee Bucks.
For the game, they could be without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons is on the injury report.
The three-time NBA All-Star has averages of 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest while shooting 57.5% from the field in 23 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (injury management) questionable for Thursday."
The Nets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with an 11-18 record in 29 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Most recently, the Nets lost to the Miami Heat (in Florida) by a score of 110-95.
Simmons finished the loss with four points, two rebounds, nine assists and one steal while shooting 1/2 from the field in 30 minutes of playing time.