Fastbreak

Ben Simmons' Official Injury Status For Nets-Bulls Game

Ben Simmons is on the injury report for Monday's game.

Ben Stinar

Nov 1, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons arrives prior to the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images
Nov 1, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons arrives prior to the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images / Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Chicago to play the Bulls at the United Center.

For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons has been ruled out.

Via Erik Slater of ClutchPoints: "Day'Ron Sharpe is not on the Nets' injury report and will make his season debut tonight at CHI.

Cam Johnson (left ankle sprain) is questionable.

Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle sprain), Ben Simmons (lower back/left knee soreness), and Ziaire Williams (left knee sprain) are out."

The former LSU star left Sunday's 100-92 loss to the Orlando Magic after only playing 12 minutes.

Via The Brooklyn Nets on Sunday: "Injury Update: Ben Simmons (left knee contusion) is out for the remainder of today’s game."

Simmons has averages of 5.4 points 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest while shooting 59.2% from the field in his first 16 games.

The three-time NBA All-Star has been with the Nets for part of four seasons.

Ben Simmons
Nov 27, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) dribbles against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Nets are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-12 record in 21 games.

They come into play in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Following their matchup with the Bulls, the Nets will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they return home to host the Indiana Pacers in Brooklyn.

Ben Simmons
Nov 29, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) have an exchange in the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

As for the Bulls, they are the 11th seed in the east with an 8-13 record in 21 games.

They are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.

Published |Modified
Ben Stinar
BEN STINAR

Ben Stinar is the NBA reporter for Fastbreak on FanNation.