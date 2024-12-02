Ben Simmons' Official Injury Status For Nets-Bulls Game
On Monday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will be in Chicago to play the Bulls at the United Center.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons has been ruled out.
Via Erik Slater of ClutchPoints: "Day'Ron Sharpe is not on the Nets' injury report and will make his season debut tonight at CHI.
Cam Johnson (left ankle sprain) is questionable.
Dorian Finney-Smith (left ankle sprain), Ben Simmons (lower back/left knee soreness), and Ziaire Williams (left knee sprain) are out."
The former LSU star left Sunday's 100-92 loss to the Orlando Magic after only playing 12 minutes.
Via The Brooklyn Nets on Sunday: "Injury Update: Ben Simmons (left knee contusion) is out for the remainder of today’s game."
Simmons has averages of 5.4 points 5.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest while shooting 59.2% from the field in his first 16 games.
The three-time NBA All-Star has been with the Nets for part of four seasons.
The Nets are currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 9-12 record in 21 games.
They come into play in the middle of a two-game losing streak.
Following their matchup with the Bulls, the Nets will play their next game on Wednesday evening when they return home to host the Indiana Pacers in Brooklyn.
As for the Bulls, they are the 11th seed in the east with an 8-13 record in 21 games.
They are currently in the middle of a two-game losing streak.