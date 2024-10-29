Ben Simmons' Official Injury Status For Nuggets-Nets Game
On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Denver Nuggets at Barclays Center in New York.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons has been ruled out.
Simmons is averaging 5.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 50.0% from the field in his first three games.
Via Brian Lewis of The New York Post on Monday: "Ben Simmons is added to the injury list, out tomorrow with lower back injury management. #nets"
Via Brian Lewis of The New York Post on Monday: "With the #Nets having a back-to-back, Ben Simmons was always going to sit either the front end or the back end. Apparently they picked tomorrow."
The Nets enter the matchup with a 1-2 record in their first three games.
They are coming off a 115-102 victory over Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday in Brooklyn.
Simmons finished with two points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal while shooting 1/3 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
Following the Nuggets, the Nets will visit the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday evening in Tennessee.
As for the Nuggets, they are 1-2 in their first three games.
They most recently beat the Toronto Raptors by a score of 127-125 (in overtime).
2024 MVP Nikola Jokic led the way with 40 points.
Following the Nets, the Nuggets will play their next game on Friday evening when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.