Ben Simmons' Official Injury Status For Spurs-Nets Game
On Friday night, the Brooklyn Nets will host the San Antonio Spurs at Barclays Center in New York.
For the game, they will be without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons has been ruled out.
Simmons is averaging 6.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 56.5% from the field in 24 games.
Via Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (injury management) listed out Friday."
Simmons is coming off a game where he helped lead the Nets to a 111-105 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks (in Wisconsin).
The three-time NBA All-Star finished with eight points, four rebounds and nine assists while shooting 4/9 from the field in 29 minutes of playing time.
The Nets are 12-18 in their first 30 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
At home, the Nets are 5-8 in the 13 games they have played at Barclays Center in New York.
Following the Spurs, the Nets will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
Simmons is in his third season playing for the Nets.
As for San Antonio, they are the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 15-15 record in 30 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Nets, the Spurs will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.