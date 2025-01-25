Ben Simmons' Official Status For Heat-Nets Game
On Saturday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will host the Miami Heat at Barclays Center in New York.
For the game, the Nets could remain without one of their best players, as Ben Simmons is on the injury report.
Simmons has missed each of the previous three games, so this would be his fourth straight out of action (if he doesn't play).
Via Underdog NBA: "Ben Simmons (illness) questionable for Saturday."
Simmons is averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.5% from the field in 30 games.
He is in his third season playing for the Nets.
The Nets most recently lost to the Phoenix Suns by a score of 108-94 (at home).
Keon Johnson led the team with 20 points.
The Nets come into the day as the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-31 record in 45 games.
They are in the middle of a five-game losing streak (and 1-9 over their last ten).
Following the Heat, the Nets will play their next game on Monday night when they host the Sacramento Kings.
At home, they are 5-14 in 19 games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
On the other side, the Heat are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 21-22 record in 43 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (and 4-6 over their last ten).
Following the Nets, the Heat will play their next game on Monday night when they return home to host the Orlando Magic in Miami.