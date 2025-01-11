Ben Simmons' Reverse Dunk Went Viral In Nets-Nuggets Game
On Friday night, the Brookyln Nets are playing the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.
During the game, Ben Simmons threw down a big dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Via The Brooklyn Nets: "BEN SIMMONS REVERSE JAM 🔄 "
Simmons had eight points, three rebounds, six assists and two steals while shooting 4/6 from the field in his first 17 minutes of playing time.
Many fans reacted to his big highlight.
@MoneyMoeeee: "Ben Simmons doing reverse dunk impressive"
@HoopSpaces: "Ben Simmons is hooping tonight so far"
@sochockers: "Gaining confidence in his body as the season goes on. Good to see"
Simmons returned to action after missing each of the previous four games.
The three-time NBA All-Star entered play with averages of 5.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.9 assists per contest while shooting 54.3% from the field in 26 games.
While Simmons is no longer the borderline superstar that he once was, he has been a productive player for the Nets this season.
Via Sharif Phillips-Keaton of Nets Wire: "Ben Simmons may not be trying to dunk on people as much as he used to, but he is putting his jump/running hooks to good use tonight at the Nuggets."
The Nets are currently the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 13-24 record in 37 games.
They have lost three in a row (and are 2-8 over their last ten games).
Following Denver, the Nets will play their next game on Sunday when they visit the Utah Jazz.