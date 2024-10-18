Ben Simmons' Status For Raptors-Nets Game
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets will play their final preseason game when they host the Toronto Raptors at Barclays Center.
For the game, the Nets will get one of their best players back in action, as Ben Simmons has been upgraded to available.
He had missed Wednesday's 117-95 loss to the 76ers in Philadelpiha.
Via Brian Lewis of The New York Post: "Clearly #Nets fans are hesitant any time Ben Simmons misses a game. But as Brooklyn had anticipated, the point-forward is available for tonight's preseason finale against Toronto. #NBA"
Simmons is going into his fourth season as a member of the Nets.
He has dealt with a lot of injuries over the previous few seasons.
Last year, the three-time NBA All-Star averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
The Nets are 1-2 in their first three preseason games.
They will open up the regular season when they visit Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena in Georgia on October 23.
Last season, the Nets were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season (six years ago).
As for the Raptors, they are 2-2 in their first four games of the preseason.
They will open up the 2024-25 regular season on October 23 when they host Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Toronto, Canada.
Last season, the Raptors missed the NBA playoffs for the second straight year.