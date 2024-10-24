Ben Simmons Suffers Bloody Wrist In Nets-Hawks Game
On Tuesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are playing the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena for their first game of the season.
During the first half, Ben Simmons was seen with a bloody wrist.
Via ClutchPoints: "Ben Simmons' left wrist was bleeding during the last Nets timeout 👀"
House of Highlights also posted photos and wrote: "Ben Simmons showing ref proof of foul. 😅😅"
Thankfully, Simmons was fine and continued playing.
The former LSU star got off to a good start to the game with six points, five rebounds, five assists and one block while shooting 3/4 from the field in 13 minutes of playing time.
In addition, the Nets led by a score of 55-51 at halftime.
Over the last three seasons, Simmons only appeared in 57 games.
He finished last year with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
When Simmons is on the floor, he is a very talented player (who has made three NBA All-Star Games).
Via Billy Reinhardt: "Ben Simmons with a 6 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 block like in 13 first half minutes.
Triple double watch. Should have 3-4 more assists too. He has looked good.
Really, everyone has played decently well, especially after Cam Thomas’ strong close to the half."
Following the Hawks, the Nets will play their second game on Friday evening when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
Simmons is in his ninth NBA season (seventh playing).