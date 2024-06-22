Fastbreak

Ben Simmons Swap The Phoenix Suns Must Consider

I believe the Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets should make a deal.

Ben Stinar

Jan 19, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 19, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns are coming off an extremely disappointing year.

They traded for Bradley Beal last summer to add to their core, which also features Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

After finishing the regular season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record, the Suns were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 28, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) dribbles against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Beal still has over $103 million left on his contract before a $57 million player option for the 2027-28 season.

The Suns and Brooklyn Nets should swap Beal and Ben Simmons.

While Simmons is no longer the star player he once was, he only has one more year on his contract ($40.3 million).

Feb 7, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
Feb 7, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) celebrates after a basket during the first half against the Phoenix Suns at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to getting the expiring contract, the Suns would also acquire a player who (if healthy) can run the offense and take the ball-handling duties off of Durant and Booker.

Simmons has never averaged less than 5.7 assists per contest in a season.

He is also an excellent defender, which would fit in nicely with new head coach Mike Budenholzer.

For the Nets, they would get a talented scorer and more relevance to their franchise.

Beal would make for an excellent co-star next to Mikal Bridges.

The expectations would be for them to be a top-eight seed, which would be a lot less than the title or bust situation in Phoenix.

Beal has a no-trade clause, so he would have to agree to the hypothetical deal.

That said, the Nets play in a desirable location for star-caliber players.

