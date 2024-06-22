Ben Simmons Swap The Phoenix Suns Must Consider
The Phoenix Suns are coming off an extremely disappointing year.
They traded for Bradley Beal last summer to add to their core, which also features Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.
After finishing the regular season as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record, the Suns were swept in the first round of the NBA playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Beal still has over $103 million left on his contract before a $57 million player option for the 2027-28 season.
The Suns and Brooklyn Nets should swap Beal and Ben Simmons.
While Simmons is no longer the star player he once was, he only has one more year on his contract ($40.3 million).
In addition to getting the expiring contract, the Suns would also acquire a player who (if healthy) can run the offense and take the ball-handling duties off of Durant and Booker.
Simmons has never averaged less than 5.7 assists per contest in a season.
He is also an excellent defender, which would fit in nicely with new head coach Mike Budenholzer.
For the Nets, they would get a talented scorer and more relevance to their franchise.
Beal would make for an excellent co-star next to Mikal Bridges.
The expectations would be for them to be a top-eight seed, which would be a lot less than the title or bust situation in Phoenix.
Beal has a no-trade clause, so he would have to agree to the hypothetical deal.
That said, the Nets play in a desirable location for star-caliber players.