Ben Simmons Throws Down Alley-Oop Dunk In Nets-Grizzlies Game
On Friday evening, Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets played the Memphis Grizzlies in Tennessee.
During the game, Simmons had an exciting highlight.
Jalen Wilson threw a lob that Simmons finished off with a one-handed dunk.
Via The Brooklyn Nets: "💥 BEN10 SLAM 💥 "
Considering Simmons has dealt with a lot of injuries over the previous few years, it's good to see him dunking.
He finished his night with two points, four rebounds, eight assists and one block while shooting 1/3 from the field in 21 minutes of playing time.
Simmons is now averaging 5.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest while shooting 59.7% from the field in his first 19 games of the season.
While he is no longer a borderline superstar, the 28-year-old has been a productive role player for Brooklyn.
This summer, Simmons will become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the NBA.
With the loss to Memphis, the Nets dropped to 10-15 in their first 25 games, which has them as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They have gone 4-6 over their last ten (and are also in the middle of a two-game losing streak).
Following the Grizzlies, the Nets will return home to host Darius Garland and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday at Barclays Center in New York.
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft after one season at LSU.
He has been in the league for nine seasons (76ers and Nets).