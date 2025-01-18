Ben Simmons Throws Down Big Dunk In Nets-Lakers Game
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets are playing LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in California.
During the first quarter, Ben Simmons had a big dunk that got a lot of views on social media.
Simmons put up two points, one rebound, three assists and one steal while shooting 1/2 from the field in his first nine minutes of playing time.
Via The Brooklyn Nets: "Ben steals! Ben slams!"
Simmons came into the night with averages of 6.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 7.1 assists per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field in his first 29 games.
After only appearing in 15 games last season, the 28-year-old has been able to remain healthy for most of the season.
The Nets are the 12th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 14-27 record in 41 games.
They have gone 2-8 over their last ten.
Following their showdown with the Lakers, the Nets will have one more game on the road when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (on Sunday).
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU.
He made three NBA All-Star Games with the Philadelphia 76ers.
This is his fourth season as a member of the Nets.
As for the Lakers, they are the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 21-17 record in 38 games.
They have gone 5-5 over their last ten.
Following Friday's matchup with Brooklyn, the Lakers will visit James Harden and the LA Clippers on Sunday at the Intuit Dome.