Ben Simmons Will Make More Money Than 9 NBA All-Stars Next Season
Ben Simmons is coming off a year where he appeared in 15 games for the Brooklyn Nets.
He finished the season with averages of 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field.
At one point, Simmons was among the best players in the NBA, and he signed a massive contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019.
The 28-year-old will enter the final year of his deal next season, which will pay him over $40 million.
Simmons is no longer the player he once was, but he will make more money than nine 2024 NBA All-Stars next season.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Donovan Mitchell, Tyrese Maxey, Jayson Tatum, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, Scottie Barnes and Paolo Banchero will all make less money than Simmons (h/t Basketball Reference).
Simmons was the first pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of LSU.
He has played six seasons for the 76ers and Nets.
His career averages are 14.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 56.0% from the field in 332 regular season games.
The three-time NBA All-Star has also appeared in 34 playoff games with the 76ers.
As for the Nets, they are coming off a season where they were the 11th seed in the Eastern Conference with a 32-50 record.
They missed the NBA playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.
Next year, the Nets will likely be among the worst teams in the league (they are in a significant rebuilding mode).