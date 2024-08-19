Ben Simmons Works Out With Former Philadelphia 76ers Teammate

Fastbreak

Brooklyn Nets star Ben Simmons made a post to his Instagram story from a recent workout.

Ben Stinar

Oct 18, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) reacts to a call against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Ben Simmons was once among the most exciting young stars in the NBA.

However, he had a poor ending to his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers and has only been able to appear in 57 games since the 2020-21 season.

The current Brooklyn Nets star made a post to his Instagram story (on Monday) from a recent workout.

In one of the photos was his former teammate Matisse Thybulle (h/t NBACentral, NetsKingdom).

Thybulle and Simmons spent two seasons together with the 76ers.

The 76ers made the NBA playoffs in both seasons (and Simmons also made two All-Star Games in that span).

At one point, both players were seen as significant franchise cornerstones, but surprisingly, neither ended up fitting into their long-term plans.

Nov 4, 2019; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (left) and forward Matisse Thybulle against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons is coming off his second season playing for the Nets.

He averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.

The three-time NBA All-Star is only 28, so there is still a chance he could return to being a starting-caliber player (if he can remain healthy).

On the other hand, Thybulle got traded to the Portland Trail Blazers during the middle of the 2022-23 season.

He is coming off a year where he averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.

While Thybulle has been unable to develop an offensive game, he is a reliable defender.

