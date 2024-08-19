Ben Simmons Works Out With Former Philadelphia 76ers Teammate
Ben Simmons was once among the most exciting young stars in the NBA.
However, he had a poor ending to his tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers and has only been able to appear in 57 games since the 2020-21 season.
The current Brooklyn Nets star made a post to his Instagram story (on Monday) from a recent workout.
In one of the photos was his former teammate Matisse Thybulle (h/t NBACentral, NetsKingdom).
Thybulle and Simmons spent two seasons together with the 76ers.
The 76ers made the NBA playoffs in both seasons (and Simmons also made two All-Star Games in that span).
At one point, both players were seen as significant franchise cornerstones, but surprisingly, neither ended up fitting into their long-term plans.
Simmons is coming off his second season playing for the Nets.
He averaged 6.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest while shooting 58.1% from the field in 15 games.
The three-time NBA All-Star is only 28, so there is still a chance he could return to being a starting-caliber player (if he can remain healthy).
On the other hand, Thybulle got traded to the Portland Trail Blazers during the middle of the 2022-23 season.
He is coming off a year where he averaged 5.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.7 steals per contest while shooting 39.7% from the field and 34.6% from the three-point range in 65 games.
While Thybulle has been unable to develop an offensive game, he is a reliable defender.