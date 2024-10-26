Ben Simmons Yells Profanity At NBA Fan After Getting Heckled
On Friday evening, the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Orlando Magic by a score of 116-101 in Florida.
As the team was walking to the locker room, a fan heckled Simmons.
The three-time NBA All-Star could be heard yelling back (h/t Legion Hoops and @LL2123w).
Fan: "You're trash!"
Simmons: "Why didn't you say it when I was there p**y?"
Dennis Schroder then went up to the fan who made the remarks, which led to a tense moment.
Thankfully, nothing serious happened, as team security got involved in separating everyone.
Via NetsDaily: "Told by a witness that what pissed off Schroder and other Nets players was that the fan waited till Simmons was 10 steps beyond him before calling him trash."
Simmons finished the game with seven points, six rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block while shooting 2/5 from the field in 24 minutes of playing time.
Seeing Schroder stick up for his teammate is a good sign for Nets fans.
The veteran point guard ended the loss with 20 points, one rebound, six assists and one steal while shooting 7/12 from the field and 3/4 from the three-point range in 32 minutes.
The Nets are expected to be among the worst teams in the NBA this season.
However, if Schroder, Simmons (or any of their other veterans) play well, they could be used to get assets in a trade.
The Nets will play their next game on Sunday evening when they host the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center.