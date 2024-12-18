Ben Simmons-Zion Williamson Trade Nets And Pelicans Must Consider
Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson have been two of the most disappointing former NBA All-Stars over the last few seasons.
I believe that the Brooklyn Nets and New Orleans Pelicans can help one another out by making a trade.
Simmons currently has just one more year left on his contract (he will be a free agent this summer).
He is averaging 5.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest while shooting 59.5% from the field in 20 games for Brooklyn.
By acquiring the three-time NBA All-Star, New Orleans would be able to start fresh without Williamson.
The Nets could also offer the Pelicans protected draft picks as part of this hypothetical deal.
If Simmons proves to be a good fit with their team, the Pelicans would be able to sign him (for much cheaper) this summer.
Otherwise, they can let him walk in free agency and significantly lower their 2025-26 payroll.
On the other side, Williamson is averaging 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 blocks per contest while shooting 45.2% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point range in six games.
The two-time All-Star has been unable to play in a game since November 6.
For the Nets, they could add a star player to their roster (which is notable for a team that plays in New York City).
Right now, the Nets are a franchise that is in rebuilding mode, so Williamson can be out for as long as he needs to get healthy.
At just 24, they can be patient with him for several years.
Williamson and Simmons will be two of the biggest names to watch before the 2024-25 NBA Trade Deadline.