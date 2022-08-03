Could Ja Morant Team Up With This 12-Time NBA All-Star?

According to BetOnline.ag, the Memphis Grizzlies are the sixth favorite to land Kevin Durant in a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

The betting site has the latest odds for where Durant will play next season if it's not on the Nets, and the Grizzlies are currently +1200.

With those kind of odds, a deal is probably unlikely, but it shows that there is at least the smallest of chances.

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Durant requested a trade from the Nets.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

As of August 3, he still remains on the Nets.

How Would He Fit On The Grizzlies?

I believe that the Grizzlies would be one of the best teams to land Durant, because of All-Star guard Ja Morant.

When Durant signed with the Nets, he teamed up with superstar guard Kyrie Irving.

However, Morant could be an even better fit.

At just 22-years-old, he already led the Grizzlies to the second seed in the Western Conference last season (and started in his first-career All-Star Game).

The Grizzlies got to the second-round of the NBA Playoffs, before losing to Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors.

Morant got injured at the end of Game 3 and did not return for the series.

If the Grizzlies could get Durant to play with Morant, they would instantly be one of the top-five teams considered to win the 2023 NBA Championship.

The Grizzlies have a very solid team, but they do not have a true second star next to Morant.

Getting Durant, would actually make Morant the second best player on the team.

I think that they should do everything they can to land Durant.