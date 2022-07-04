Current Favorite For Where Kevin Durant Will Play Next Season

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day, which means it also has been five days since ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski reported that Kevin Durant had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets.

So far, no deal has been made for Durant, but the rumors continue to pile in every single day.

According to Bovada Sportsbook, the Phoenix Suns are the favorite for where Kevin Durant will play next season, while the Miami Heat are second, and the Brooklyn Nets and Toronto Raptors are tied for third.

Durant finished the season averaging 29.9 points per game on nearly 52% shooting.

He is still (with ease) one of the top seven players in the NBA even at 33-years-old.

The Nets got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics, which was a huge disappointment.

Durant has played with co-star Kyrie Irving for the last two seasons, and they have only won one playoff series.

Prior to joining the Nets, Durant had won two titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018.

Before the Warriors, he had spent the majority of his career with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

