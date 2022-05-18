Someone Bet $220,000 On This To Happen In Game 1

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, a bettor has placed a $220,000 wager on the Golden State Warriors -5 against the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1.

The Golden State Warriros will host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Wednesday night in San Francisco, and one bettor is very confident that they will win and cover the spread on the evening.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the bettor placed a $220,000 wager on the Warriors to cover the -5 spread.

Therefore, if the Warriors win by more than five, the bettor will cash out with $420,000 ($200,000 in profit).

If the Warriors win the game by five points then the bettor will get refunded his wager without a win or a loss, and if the Warriors win the game by less than five points (or lose), the bettor will lose the $220,000.

The Mavs are coming off beating the Phoenix Suns in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday night, while the Warriors have been off for four full days because they beat the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 on Friday night.

