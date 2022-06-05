Who's The Public Betting On In Game 2?

According to Patrick Everson of Props.com, the Golden State Warriors are getting the majority of the bets for Game 2 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

"Scott Shelton here at BetMGM Nevada said that the book is a six-figure loser on the spread and the moneyline to the Warriors," Everson said.

Everson also added that nationally the Warriors moneyline is even more of a liability for the sportsbooks in Game 2.

"Nationally, Jason Scott said for BetMGM, tickets and money about three to one on the Warriors on the spread, and the moneyline is even more pronounced on the Warriors," Everson said. "Tickets three to one, money about seven to one on Golden State."

The Celtics won Game 1 of the series on Thursday evening by a score of 120-108, so the Warriors are in desperate need for a win in order to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.

