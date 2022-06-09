Skip to main content

NBA Finals: Who's The Public Betting On In Game 3?

According to Props.com, the Golden State Warriros are getting the majority of the bets for Game 3 of the NBA finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are playing Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Massachusetts at the TD Garden.  

According to Props.com, the public (via DraftKings Sportsbook) is backing the Warriors to win the game (moneyline +140) and to cover the spread (+3.5).   

They are getting slightly more bets and money on the Warriors to cover, but a significant amount more than the Celtics on an outright (moneyline) win. 

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the Celtics won the first game, and then the Warriors blew out the Celtics by a score of 107-88 in the second game on Sunday night.  

Both of the first two games were played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17448881_168388303_lowres
Betting

NBA Finals: Who's The Public Betting On In Game 3?

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_16124311_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Game 3: Final Injury Reports For Warriors And Celtics

By Ben Stinar12 minutes ago
USATSI_18363433_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: Warriors Steve Kerr Talks To Media Ahead Of Game 3

By Brett Siegel13 minutes ago
USATSI_18291254_168388303_lowres
News

Boston Celtics Starting Lineup For Game 3

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17410326_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Robert Williams III Final Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar24 minutes ago
USATSI_18264369_168388303_lowres
News

2022 NBA Finals: Celtics Ime Udoka Talks To Media Ahead Of Game 3

By Brett Siegel26 minutes ago
USATSI_18291966_168388303_lowres
News

Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story Before Game 3

By Ben Stinar49 minutes ago
USATSI_17267833_168388303_lowres
News

Draymond Green's Comments Have Gone Absolutely Viral

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_15893324_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Instagram Story On Wednesday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago