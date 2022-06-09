NBA Finals: Who's The Public Betting On In Game 3?

According to Props.com, the Golden State Warriros are getting the majority of the bets for Game 3 of the NBA finals against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday evening, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors are playing Game 3 of the NBA Finals in Massachusetts at the TD Garden.

According to Props.com, the public (via DraftKings Sportsbook) is backing the Warriors to win the game (moneyline +140) and to cover the spread (+3.5).

They are getting slightly more bets and money on the Warriors to cover, but a significant amount more than the Celtics on an outright (moneyline) win.

The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the Celtics won the first game, and then the Warriors blew out the Celtics by a score of 107-88 in the second game on Sunday night.

Both of the first two games were played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Related stories on NBA basketball