The Public Is Hammering This Bet In Game 5

According to Props.com, DraftKings Sportsbook, is taking a large amount of bets and money on the over for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night.

90% of the money and 73% of the bets are on the over in comparison to the under.

The teams are tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Boston.

The winner of Monday's game will be ahead 3-2 in the series and one win away from the NBA Championship.

So far, each team is 1-1 at home in the series.

