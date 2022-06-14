The Public Is Hammering This Bet In Game 5
According to PropsUS, DraftKings Sportsbook is taking a large amount of bets and money on the over in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are tied up at 2-2.
90% of the money and 73% of the bets are on the over in comparison to the under.
The teams are tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Boston.
The winner of Monday's game will be ahead 3-2 in the series and one win away from the NBA Championship.
So far, each team is 1-1 at home in the series.
