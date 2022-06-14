The Public Is Hammering This Bet In Game 5

Skip to main content
According to Props.com, DraftKings Sportsbook, is taking a large amount of bets and money on the over for Game 5 of the NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics on Monday night.  

 90% of the money and 73% of the bets are on the over in comparison to the under.  

The teams are tied up at 2-2 after the Warriors won Game 4 on Friday night at the TD Garden in Boston.    

The winner of Monday's game will be ahead 3-2 in the series and one win away from the NBA Championship.  

So far, each team is 1-1 at home in the series. 

