Could Russell Westbrook Return To The OKC Thunder?

According to BetOnline, the Oklahoma City Thunder are the favorite to land Russell Westbrook if the Los Angeles Lakers were to trade him. The NBA Finals are going on between the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors, and while the Lakers had been expected to be a team competing for a title, they missed the NBA Playoffs.

The Los Angeles Lakers had a rough season finishing the year as the 11th seed in the Western Conference, and missing the NBA Playoffs (and the play-in tournament).

They had been a team that had been seen as a contender led by LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

All three players will likely be first ballot Hall of Famers five-years after they retire.

Westbrook became blamed by fans for a lot of the Lakers struggles this season, and he has one more year on his contract (player-option for next season).

According to BetOnline, if he does not return to the Lakers, the favorite to land him (in a trade or free agency) is the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Westbrook had the best years of his career with the Thunder (he went to the Finals in 2012 and won the MVP in 2017), and he is a legend in Oklahoma City.

However, the Thunder are a young, rebuilding team, so the fit would be questionable for what they are trying to do by building through the NBA Draft.

