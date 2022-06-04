Here's Where Zach LaVine Is Favored To Play Next Season

Bovada Sportsbook released the odds on where Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine will play next season. The Bulls, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs are the top-three favorites to land the former UCLA star.

Chicago Bulls All-Star shooting guard Zach LaVine will be a free agent this summer, so where he signs could make a major impact on the rest of the NBA.

LaVine just finished up his season averaging 24.4 points per game on nearly 48% shooting from the field.

The former UCLA star has established himself as one of top guards in the entire league.

Recently, Bovada Sportsbook released the odds on where he will land next season.

Who are the top-three teams?

Bulls -500 Los Angeles Lakers +500 San Antonio Spurs +500

Therefore, the Bulls are expected to retain their face of the franchise, but the Lakers and Spurs have strong enough odds that their chances have to be respected.

If the Lakers were able to land the two-time All-Star, he would be one of the best teammates that LeBron James has ever had.

James does well with good shooters around him, and LaVine is a very good shooter (38.9% from three-point range this season).

