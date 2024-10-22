Over/Under Win Totals For All 30 NBA Teams in 2024-25 Season
We're back to basketball on Tuesday night, with the 2024-25 season set to tip off with two nationally televised games. It starts with a huge showdown in Boston between the defending champion Celtics and the up-and coming New York Knicks.
The nightcap is pairs the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Los Angeles Lakers, where history will be made when all-time leading scorer LeBron James plays his first game with his son, Bronny James. It's a great way to start the season. Everyone else dives into action on Wednesday night.
With a new year ready to go, it's time to take a look at the projected over/under win totals for each team this season. Here are the totals, courtesy of FanDuel.com, as of Tuesday morning. The Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder lead the way. Only five teams are projected to win more than 50 games.
- Boston Celtics 58.5 wins
- Oklahoma City Thunder 57.5 wins
- New York Knicks 53.5 wins
- Minnesota Timberwolves 51.5 wins
- Denver Nuggets 50.5 wins
- Dallas Mavericks 49.5 wins
- Milwaukee Bucks 49.5 wins
- Philadelphia 76ers 49.5 wins
- Cleveland Cavaliers 48.5 wins
- Phoenix Suns 48.5 wins
- Orlando Magic 47.5 wins
- Indiana Pacers 46.5 wins
- Memphis Grizzlies 46.5 wins
- Sacramento Kings 46.5 wins
- New Orleans Pelicans 45.5
- Golden State Warriors 43.5 wins
- Miami Heat 43.5 wins
- Houston Rockets 42.5 wins
- Los Angeles Lakers 42.5 wins
- Atlanta Hawks 36.5 wins
- Los Angeles Clippers 35.5 wins
- San Antonio Spurs 35.5 wins
- Charlotte Hornets 31.5 wins
- Chicago Bulls 28.5 wins
- Toronto Raptors 28.5 wins
- Utah Jazz 27.5 wins
- Detroit Pistons 25.5 wins
- Portland Trail Blazers 20.5 wins
- Brooklyn Nets 19.5 wins
- Washington Wizards 19.5 wins