Skip to main content
The 3 Favorites To Win The 2023 6th Man Of The Year Award

The 3 Favorites To Win The 2023 6th Man Of The Year Award

According to SISportsbook, Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) and Malcolm Brogdon (Boston Celtics) are the three favorites to win The 2023 6th Man of The Year Award.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

According to SISportsbook, Jordan Poole (Golden State Warriors), Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) and Malcolm Brogdon (Boston Celtics) are the three favorites to win The 2023 6th Man of The Year Award. 

Odds: 

  • Poole: +450
  • Herro +500
  • Brogdon +1,000

Interestingly enough, Herro who won the award in 2022, is not the favorite for 2023.

Instead, Warriors star Poole is given the slight edge over Herro.  

One of the reasons for that could be the fact that Poole has a much higher chance of staying in a reserve role.

There is a good case to be made that Herro should actually be a starter on the Heat.

Last season, he was phenomenal averaging 20.7 points per contest on nearly 40% shooting from the three-point range.

The Heat were the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

As for Poole, he averaged 18.5 points per game on 36.4% shooting from the three-point range.

He also plays on a team that already has Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, so he is never going to surpass them. 

As for Herro, there is a bigger role to be had, because outside of Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry is 36-years-old and missed 19 games last season during the regular season. 

The other name in the top-three is Brogdon, which is extremely intriguing.

It would be a major gamble, but there could be some serious value there.

Brogdon is a starting guard, but the Celtics are so deep that he may have to run with the second unit. 

He averaged 19.1 points per game last season with 5.1 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Indiana Pacers. 

USATSI_17966717_168388303_lowres
Betting

The 3 Favorites To Win The 2023 6th Man Of The Year Award

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_18731715_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

WATCH: LeBron's Hilarious Instagram Story With His Wife

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_18135549_168388303_lowres
News

There Was Big News About DeMar DeRozan Recently

By Ben Stinar30 minutes ago
USATSI_18749770_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

Kevin Durant's VIRAL TWEET On Saturday Night

By Ben Stinar38 minutes ago
USATSI_16545405_168388303_lowres
News

Russell Westbrook Tweeted Something On Saturday Night

By Ben Stinar45 minutes ago
USATSI_11627530_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

Opinion: Save His Career? The Miami Heat Should Trade For This Former Duke Superstar

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17637417_168388303_lowres (1)
Rumors

TRADE? The Lakers Are Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Cam Reddish, But Would It Work?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_16054953_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: Jayson Tatum's Instagram Story With Bam Adebayo From De'Aaron Fox's Wedding

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_12172535_168388303_lowres
Lifestyle

LOOK: LeBron James Quote Tweets An Awesome Photo

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago