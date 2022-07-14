The Latest Odds On Where Kyrie Irving Will Play Next

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been one of the most mentioned names of the entire NBA offseason.

Speculation has taken place on where he will play next season, and if it's not the Nets, the Los Angeles Lakers have been the most mentioned team.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the latest odds for where Irving will play his next NBA minute.

The Lakers are the favorite at -160, while the next few teams are the Nets (+180), Philadelphia 76ers (+1800), Miami Heat (+1,800) and Dallas Mavericks (+1800).

Essentially, the betting market is still favoring the Lakers more than even the Nets.

While the Lakers have been mentioned more than anyone, The New York Post's Brian Lewis recently reported that Irving wants to play for the Nets next season.

The speculation will likely continue all summer long until something actually does take place (if it even does).

On June 30, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the organization.

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

The Nets had a very disappointing season as they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

The star duo of Irving and Durant have played two seasons together, and only won just one playoff series (2021 against the Celtics, who did not have Jaylen Brown).

After beating the Celtics in 2021, they lost in seven games to the Milwaukee Bucks in the second-round.