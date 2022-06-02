Skip to main content

Who's The Public Betting On To Win The NBA Finals?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the public is backing the Golden State Warriors win the NBA Championship over the Boston Celtics. Game 1 is on Thursday night at the Chase Center in California.

The Golden State Warriors will host the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night at the Chase Center in California. 

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the public is backing the Warriors to win the title against the Celtics. 

The Warriors are very clearly ahead of the Celtics in the department of experience, because this is the sixth time that they have been in the Finals in the last eight years. 

Meanwhile, the Celtics are in the Finals for the first time since the 2010 season when they had Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce on the roster.    

The Celtics beat the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals, and Game 7 took place on Sunday in Florida.  

Therefore, they have had a lot rest than the Warriros, who beat the Dallas Mavericks to win the Western Conference a week ago. 

The Warriros finished the regular season as the third seed in the west, while the Celtics are the second seed in the east. 

