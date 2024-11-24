Big Kevin Durant Injury Update Before Lakers-Suns Game
On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona.
The Suns have been without their best player (Kevin Durant) for each of the previous seven games.
However, they could get him back as soon as Tuesday.
Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said Kevin Durant (calf), Bradley Beal (calf) did "everything" in practice today. Hopeful they'll be ready for Tuesday's game vs Lakers.
How they feel after today's practice will play role in return. Budenholzer said they're trending upward."
Durant had been in the middle of an outstanding start to the season with averages of 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 55.3% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in nine games.
The Suns have struggled in a big way without the 2014 MVP in the lineup.
Via Evan Sidery on November 21: "The Suns’ record with Kevin Durant: 8-1
The Suns’ record without Durant: 1-6
Durant is expected to make his return from a left calf strain next week."
The Suns had been one of the best teams in the NBA prior to Durant's injury.
They are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 9-7 record.
In addition, the Suns are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.
Durant is in his 17th season playing in the NBA (and third with the Suns).
He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors.
Meanwhile, the Lakers are the fourth seed in the west with a 10-6 record.
They have lost two straight games.