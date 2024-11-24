Fastbreak

Big Kevin Durant Injury Update Before Lakers-Suns Game

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has missed seven straight games.

Ben Stinar

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) on the sidelines with teammates during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images
On Tuesday evening, the Phoenix Suns will host the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona.

The Suns have been without their best player (Kevin Durant) for each of the previous seven games.

However, they could get him back as soon as Tuesday.

Via Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Suns coach Mike Budenholzer said Kevin Durant (calf), Bradley Beal (calf) did "everything" in practice today. Hopeful they'll be ready for Tuesday's game vs Lakers.

How they feel after today's practice will play role in return. Budenholzer said they're trending upward."

Durant had been in the middle of an outstanding start to the season with averages of 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest while shooting 55.3% from the field and 42.9% from the three-point range in nine games.

The Suns have struggled in a big way without the 2014 MVP in the lineup.

Via Evan Sidery on November 21: "The Suns’ record with Kevin Durant: 8-1

The Suns’ record without Durant: 1-6

Durant is expected to make his return from a left calf strain next week."

The Suns had been one of the best teams in the NBA prior to Durant's injury.

They are currently the eighth seed in the Western Conference with a 9-7 record.

In addition, the Suns are in the middle of a five-game losing streak.

Durant is in his 17th season playing in the NBA (and third with the Suns).

He has also spent time with the Brooklyn Nets, OKC Thunder and Golden State Warriors.

Nov 20, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant looks on from the sidelines during the game between the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Lakers are the fourth seed in the west with a 10-6 record.

They have lost two straight games.

