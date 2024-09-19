Bill Simmons Makes Shocking New Orleans Pelicans Prediction
The New Orleans Pelicans have one of the most talented rosters in the Western Conference.
They are coming off a season where they went 49-33 during the regular season, and over the summer, they landed 2022 NBA All-Star Dejounte Murray in a trade with the Atlanta Hawks.
In addition to Murray, the Pelicans also have C.J. McCollum, Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram and a lot of role players.
Despite their loaded roster, Bill Simmons revealed (via The Bill Simmons Podcast) that he does not think the Pelicans will make the 2025 NBA playoffs.
Via Simmons: "To me, New Orleans is out in the playoffs. I don't have them in the playoffs... If I had to pick eight teams, I'm not sure they're one of the eight. There's too much going on. I don't like it."
The Pelicans made the 2024 NBA playoffs, but they were swept by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first round.
That said, they did not have Williamson (who was hurt) or Murray, who was one of the most significant additions made by any team in the NBA over the offseason.
Murray finished his final season with the Hawks averaging 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 1.4 steals per contest while shooting 45.9% from the field and 36.3% from the three-point range in 78 games.
He helped the Hawks reach the NBA playoffs in 2023, but they finished last season as the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 36-46 record.