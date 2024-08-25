Boban Marjanovic Speaks Honestly About His NBA Future
Boban Marjanovic is coming off a season where he appeared in 14 games for the Houston Rockets.
He averaged 3.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 52.9% from the field.
Over the summer, Marjanovic became a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league.
On August 25, he still remains unsigned.
Recently, the veteran center did an interview with Meridian sport (h/t HoopsHype, Eurohoops.net).
Marjanovic (via Meridian sport, translated to English by Eurohoops Türkiye): "I don't have a plan for my future, I'm waiting for an offer from the NBA. If it doesn't come, I'll continue on my way in another way."
Based on his comments, he clearly still wants to play in the NBA at 36.
That said, there is only a month until training camp begins, so it will be interesting to see if a team is willing to give him a contract.
Marjanovic has always been a well-liked player over his nine seasons with the Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Clippers, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs, Detroit Pistons and Philadelphia 76ers.
His career averages are 5.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 57.8% from the field in 331 regular season games.
He has appeared in 31 NBA playoff games (three starts).
As for the Rockets, they finished last season as the 11th seed in the Western Conference with a 41-41 record.
They were 5.0 games back of the Golden State Warriors for the final play-in tournament spot.