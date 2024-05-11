Bobby Portis' Viral Post On X After Milwaukee Bucks Season Ended
On May 2, the Milwaukee Bucks had their season come to an end when they lost to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series.
Following the end of their season, Bobby Portis sent out a post on X that had over 11,000 likes and 1.7 million impressions.
Portis wrote: "Thank you to the @bucks organization, the city of Milwaukee, the best fans in the @NBA and most importantly my family/friends for the love and support throughout this season. Although the season didn’t end how we wanted, grateful to be able to play the game I love 🏀❤️ #UNDERDOG"
Portis finished the season with averages of 13.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest while shooting 50.8% from the field and 40.7% from the three-point range in 82 games.
He has become one of the best role players in the NBA over the last few seasons.
The veteran forward has one more year on his contract before a player option that will be for the 2025-26 season.
In addition to the Bucks, Portis has also spent time with the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks and Washington Wizards over nine seasons (he was the 22nd pick in the 2015 Draft).
His career averages are 11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest while shooting 47.9% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range in 605 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 49 NBA playoff games (15 starts), and helped the Bucks win the 2021 Championship over the Phoenix Suns.