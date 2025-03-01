Fastbreak

Bol Bol Made Phoenix Suns History Against Pelicans

Bol Bol had one of his best games of the 2024-25 NBA season.

Apr 12, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Phoenix Suns center Bol Bol (11) smiles before the game against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images
On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns hosted the New Orleans Pelicans in Arizona.

The Suns won by a score of 125-108.

One of the biggest reasons for their win was the play of Bol Bol.

He finished with 25 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 9/12 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.

The former Oregon star also made Suns history.

Via StatMuse: "Bol Bol vs Pelicans:

25 PTS (26 MIN)
2 BLK
9-12 FG
5-8 3P

The first center in franchise history with 25+ PTS, 75+ FG% and 5+ 3P in a game."

Bol Bol is now averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 54.5% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 24 games.

Via NBA TV: "Bol Bol came up big in the @Suns win tonight ☀️

🔥 25 PTS 🔥 9-12 FG 🔥 5-8 3PT

He's averaging 21.0 PPG over his last 3 games 📈"

The Suns improved to 28-32 in 60 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.

On Sunday night, the Suns will resume action when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minneosta Timberwolves.

At home, they are 17-12 in the 29 games they have played in Arizona.

Bol Bol is in his sixth NBA season.

He has also spent time with the Magic and Nuggets.

