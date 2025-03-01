Bol Bol Made Phoenix Suns History Against Pelicans
On Friday night, the Phoenix Suns hosted the New Orleans Pelicans in Arizona.
The Suns won by a score of 125-108.
One of the biggest reasons for their win was the play of Bol Bol.
He finished with 25 points, three rebounds, two assists and two blocks while shooting 9/12 from the field and 5/8 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
The former Oregon star also made Suns history.
Via StatMuse: "Bol Bol vs Pelicans:
25 PTS (26 MIN)
2 BLK
9-12 FG
5-8 3P
The first center in franchise history with 25+ PTS, 75+ FG% and 5+ 3P in a game."
Bol Bol is now averaging 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per contest while shooting 54.5% from the field and 36.2% from the three-point range in 24 games.
Via NBA TV: "Bol Bol came up big in the @Suns win tonight ☀️
🔥 25 PTS 🔥 9-12 FG 🔥 5-8 3PT
He's averaging 21.0 PPG over his last 3 games 📈"
The Suns improved to 28-32 in 60 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.
They have gone 3-7 over their last ten.
On Sunday night, the Suns will resume action when they host Anthony Edwards and the Minneosta Timberwolves.
At home, they are 17-12 in the 29 games they have played in Arizona.
Bol Bol is in his sixth NBA season.
He has also spent time with the Magic and Nuggets.