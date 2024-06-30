Bol Bol Reportedly Makes Decision On Phoenix Suns Future
Bol Bol is coming off his first season playing for the Phoenix Suns.
The former Oregon star finished the year with averages of 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.6% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 43 games.
This summer, he was headed for free agency, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Bol Bol will re-sign with the Suns.
Via Wojnarowski: "Free agent F/C Bol Bol intends to return to the Phoenix Suns on a one-year deal, sources tell ESPN."
Bol Bol was the 44th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft and he has played five seasons in the league for the Denver Nuggets and Orlando Magic (in addition to the Suns).
His career averages are 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 166 regular season games.
He has also appeared in 10 NBA playoff games with the Suns and Nuggets.
At just 24, Bol Bol still remains a very intriguing player.
He had one game this past season where he put up 25 points, 14 rebounds, one steal and one block while shooting 11/17 from the field and 2/3 from the three-point range in 26 minutes of playing time.
As for the Suns, they have a talented roster that is led by Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
Last season, they were the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 49-33 record.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA playoffs.