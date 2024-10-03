Bol Bol Reveals Reason For Re-Signing With Phoenix Suns
Bol Bol is entering his 6th season in the NBA (and second playing for the Phoenix Suns).
He finished last year with averages of 5.2 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest while shooting 61.6% from the field and 42.3% from the three-point range in 43 games.
Over the offseason, Bol Bol decided to re-sign with the Suns.
On Monday, Bol Bol was asked about his reason for coming back to Phoenix.
Reporter: "When you were going into free agency, what was that process kind of like in terms of weighing your options and then ultimately deciding you wanted to come back to the Suns?"
Bol Bol: "I think it was just the best option for me to come back to be with a team that I was with last year. Everyone has high hopes in me and they just believe in me, and I think this was the best situation for me, and it was just a no-brainer to come back here."
Bol Bol was the 44th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft after one season of college basketball at Oregon.
He has played for the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic (and Suns).
His career averages are 6.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per contest while shooting 55.0% from the field and 32.7% from the three-point range in 166 games.
The Suns will play their first game of the 2024-25 season when they visit James Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers on October 23 in California.
They lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs.