Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Champion Is Still A Free Agent
Oshae Brissett spent last season playing for the Boston Celtics.
The 26-year-old had averages of 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 55 games.
Over the offseason, Brissett became a free agent.
Via Keith Smith of Spotrac on June 23: "Oshae Brissett is declining his $2.5M player option with the Boston Celtics for the 2024-25 season, a league source told @spotrac.
Brissett will now be an unrestricted free agent this summer."
Despite opting out of his deal, he still remains a free agent who is available to be signed by any team in the league (on December 13).
Joe Mazzulla speaking about Brissett on November 24 (h/t Khari A. Thompson): "He's one of my favorite guys I've ever coached... Great teammate, it was great to go see him, spend some time with him."
At this point in the season, Brissett could likely be signed to a 10-day contract.
Based on his experience with Boston last year, he would be an intriguing addition to a lot of teams around the league.
In addition to the Celtics, Brisett has also spent time with the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors over five seasons in the league.
His career averages are 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 227 games.
Brisett also had an excellent college career with the Syracuse Orange.
Via ESPN Stats & Info on March 14, 2018: "Syracuse forward Oshae Brissett scored 23 points and added 12 boards in the Orange's win over Arizona State in the First Four.
Brissett is the 4th freshman in program history with a double-double in the NCAA Tournament (Carmelo Anthony, Billy Owens and Derrick Coleman)."
As for the Celtics, they have gotten off to an incredible start to the new season.
They are the second seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-5 record.