Boston Celtics 2024 NBA Champion Reportedly Signs With G League Team
Oshae Brissett is coming off a season where he appeared in 55 games for the Boston Celtics.
The former Syracuse star averaged 3.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 44.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range.
He has been a free agent through the first half of the 2024-25 NBA season.
On Friday, Bobby Manning of Celtics on CLNS reported that Brissett will sign with the Long Island Nets (the G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets).
Via Manning: "Sources tell me Oshae Brissett signed a G-League contract with the Long Island Nets"
Brissett has spent five seasons in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors, Indiana Pacers and Celtics.
His career averages are 6.5 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 33.7% from the three-point range in 227 games.
He also helped the Celtics win the 2024 NBA Championship over the Dallas Mavericks.
Via Scott Mitchell of NetsDaily: "Oshae Brissett has signed a G-League contract with the Long Island Nets.
Brissett, last played for the Boston Celtics in the 2023-24 season. Brissett also played a key role in Game 2 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals last season, which saw Boston defeat the Indiana Pacers.
He'll see some time on the court down on Long Island with the likes of Drew Timme, Killian Hayes, Dariq Whitehead, and others.
This move allows Brissett to continue to have flexibility to sign with any NBA team he chooses. Certainly a big move here for Long Island."