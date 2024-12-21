Boston Celtics And Chicago Bulls Injury Reports
On Saturday evening, the Chicago Bulls will host the Boston Celtics at the United Center.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 1:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have ruled out JD Davison, Drew Peterson, Baylor Scheierman and Anton Watson.
Sam Huaser is listed as questionable.
As for the Bulls, they will be without Chris Duarte, E.J. Liddell, Adama Sanogo and DJ Steward.
Torrey Craig, Josh Giddey and Dalen Terry are all listed as questionable.
The two teams faced off on Thursday (in Boston), and the Bulls won by a score of 117-108.
Zach LaVine led the way with 36 points, six rebounds and four assists while shooting 11/19 from the field and 6/11 from the three-point range in 33 minutes of playing time.
Via StatMuse: "Zach LaVine tonight:
36 PTS
6 REB
6 3P
The second Bull not named MJ to have over one-hundred 30-point games."
The Celtics come into the night as the second seed in the east with a 21-6 record in 27 games.
They have gone 7-3 over their last ten.
Following Chicago, the Celtics will play their next game on Monday evening when they visit the Orlando Magic in Florida.
Meanwhile, the Bulls are the ninth seed in the east with a 13-15 record in 28 games.
Despite their slow start, they are currently in the middle of a three-game winning streak.
Following the Celtics, the Bulls will play their next game on Monday evening when they remain at home to host the Milwaukee Bucks.