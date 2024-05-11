UPDATE: Boston Celtics And Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Dean Wade is available (h/t Underdog NBA).
UPDATE: Jarrett Allen has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).
On Saturday evening, the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers will face off in Ohio for Game 3 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have ruled out Kristaps Porzingis, and he is the only player on their injury report.
Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Ty Jerome and Craig Porter Jr.
Dean Wade and Jarrett Allen are both listed as questionable.
Allen has missed each of the previous five games.
The series is currently tied up at 1-1 after the teams split Games 1 and 2 in Boston.
Most recently, the Cavs beat the Celtics by a score of 118-94.
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell led the way with 29 points, seven rebounds and eight assists while shooting 10/19 from the field and 5/7 from the three-point range in 39 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-18 record.
They beat the Miami Heat in the first round (in five games).
As for the Cavs, they are the fourth seed with a 48-34 record.
They beat the Orlando Magic in the first round (in seven games).
Game 4 of the series will be on Monday evening (also in Cleveland).
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks.
The Knicks currently lead the Pacers 2-1 with Game 4 on Sunday in Indiana.