Boston Celtics And Cleveland Cavaliers Game 4 Injury Reports
UPDATE: Jarrett Allen has been ruled out (h/t Underdog NBA).
UPDATE: Luke Kornet is available.
UPDATE: Donovan Mitchell has been ruled out (h/t ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski).
On Monday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics for Game 4 of their second-round playoff series.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have ruled out 2018 NBA All-Star Kristaps Porzingis, while Luke Kornet is listed as probable.
Porzingis has missed each of the previous four games.
Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Ty Jerome and Craig Porter Jr.
All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen are both questionable.
Allen has missed each of the previous six games.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps reported the latest on Mitchell and Allen.
Via Bontemps: "No Donovan Mitchell or Jarrett Allen on the court here at Cavaliers shootaround when the media is let in. Both are questionable for tonight’s game - Mitchell with a calf strain, Allen with a bruised rib."
Via Bontemps: "Allen is now out on the court shooting free throws."
The Celtics lead the Cavs 2-1 in the series after winning Game 3 (in Cleveland) by a score of 106-93.
Jayson Tatum led the way with 33 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block while shooting 11/25 from the field and 2/8 from the three-point range in 42 minutes of playing time.
Game 5 will be on Wednesday evening in Boston.
Whoever wins the series will advance to the Eastern Conference Finals and face off against either the Indiana Pacers or the New York Knicks.
That series is tied up at 2-2 with Game 5 on Tuesday in New York.