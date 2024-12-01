UPDATE: Boston Celtics And Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Reports
UPDATE: Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford and Jrue Holiday are all available.
Jaylen Brown and Derrick White have been ruled out (h/t ESPN's Tim Bontemps).
On Sunday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers will host the Boston Celtics in Ohio.
For the game, both teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 3:30 Eastern Time).
The Celtics have ruled out Anton Watson, while JD Davison is available.
Jrue Holiday, Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Derrick White are all questionable.
Meanwhile, the Cavs will be without Dean Wade, Luke Travers, JT Thor, Max Strus and Emoni Bates.
The Celtics are off to a sensational start to the season with a 16-3 record in their first 19 games.
In their most recent game, they beat the Chicago Bulls by a score of 138-129.
All-Star forward Jayson Tatum led the way with 35 points, 14 rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block while shooting 12/18 from the field and 4/8 from the three-point range in 36 minutes of playing time.
The Celtics are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.
On the road, they have gone 9-1 in the 10 games they have played away from Boston.
On the other hand, the Cavs are the first seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-3 record in 20 games.
They are in the middle of a two-game losing streak (both losses came against the Atlanta Hawks).
At home, the Cavs have gone 10-1 in the 11 games they have hosted in Cleveland, Ohio.